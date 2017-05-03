版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-SendR SE signed a sale and transfer agreement with Orchard Enterprises Entertainment

May 3 SendR Se

* Signed a sale and transfer agreement with Orchard Enterprises Entertainment GmbH as purchaser and sony music entertainment

* Purchase price for shares is not a fixed amount

* Board will soon call a general assembly to which approval will be proposed

* Estimates purchase price for shares will probably be in a range between 19,6 million euros and 21,6 million euros

