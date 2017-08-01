FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Senior Housing Properties Trust amends $1 bln credit facility and $200 mln unsecured term loan
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
2017年8月1日 / 晚上10点00分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Senior Housing Properties Trust amends $1 bln credit facility and $200 mln unsecured term loan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Senior Housing Properties Trust

* Senior Housing Properties Trust amends $1 billion credit facility and $200 million unsecured term loan

* Senior Housing Properties Trust - ‍amended its existing $1 billion revolving credit facility,amended $200 million unsecured term loan that matures in 2022​

* Senior Housing Properties Trust - facility fee was reduced from 30 basis points to 25 basis points per annum on total amount of lending commitments

* Senior Housing Properties - amended facility includes feature under which maximum borrowings may be increased to $2.0 billion in certain circumstances

* Senior Housing Properties Trust - interest rate of amended $200 million unsecured term loan is reduced to libor plus 135 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

