公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Senior Housing Properties Trust enters JV to own buildings in Boston’s seaport district

March 27 Senior Housing Properties Trust :

* Senior Housing Properties Trust announces joint venture to own buildings in Boston’s seaport district

* Investor will contribute approximately $261 million for a 45 pct equity interest in new venture

* Senior Housing Properties Trust- expects to use cash proceeds from deal to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
