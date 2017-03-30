版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五

BRIEF-Senseonics draws third tranche of existing loan facility

March 30 Senseonics Holdings Inc

* Senseonics draws third tranche of existing loan facility

* Senseonics Holdings Inc says third tranche of $5 million was triggered by first sale of Senseonics' second generation transmitter in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
