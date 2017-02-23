版本:
BRIEF-Senseonics Holdings reports Q4 loss per share $0.11

Feb 23 Senseonics Holdings Inc-

* Senseonics Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $300,000

* Q4 revenue view $225,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
