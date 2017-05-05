BRIEF-Sensient Technologies enters into second amended and restated credit agreement

May 5 Sensient Technologies Corp
* Sensient Technologies - on may 3 co entered into a second
amended and restated credit agreement dated as of may 3, 2017
with a group of nine banks
* Sensient Technologies Corp says credit agreement amends to
increase Sensient's term loan facility by $30 million - sec
filing
* Sensient Technologies Corp - credit agreement amends to
extend maturity of sensient's revolving credit facility from
november 2020 to may 2022
* Sensient Technologies Corp - increased term loan facility
was drawn in full on may 3, 2017 and matures as of May 3, 2022.
