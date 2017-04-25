BRIEF-Sensient Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

April 25 Sensient Technologies Corp-
* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the
quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $341.4 million versus $342.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.54 to $2.64 from
continuing operations
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sensient Technologies-maintaining previous guidance for
adjusted earnings per share, which excludes restructuring and
other costs, to be within $3.35 - $3.45
