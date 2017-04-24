版本:
2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Sensus Healthcare issues letter to stockholders

April 24 Sensus Healthcare Inc:

* Sensus Healthcare Inc says issues letter to stockholders

* Sensus Healthcare Inc says targeting regulatory clearance in Mexico for srt-100 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
