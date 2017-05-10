版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Senvest Capital quarterly earnings per share C$17.24

May 10 Senvest Capital Inc

* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share C$17.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
