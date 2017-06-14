版本:
BRIEF-Sequans Communications announces pricing of underwritten public offering of ADS

June 14 Sequans Communications Sa

* Announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of ADSs representing 3.8 million ordinary shares, at a price of $3.80 per ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
