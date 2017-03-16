版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sequans Communications renew its 5G research partnership agreement with TCL Communication

March 16 Sequans Communications Sa

* Sequans Communications says renewal of its 5G research partnership agreement with TCL Communication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
