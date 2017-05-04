版本:
BRIEF-Sequential Brands Group and Qvc announce multi-year collaboration for Martha Stewart Brand

May 4 Sequential Brands Group Inc:

* Sequential Brands Group and QVC announce multi-year collaboration for martha stewart brand

* Sequential Brands Group - under new deal, QVC will launch several categories for Martha Stewart Brand including skincare, fashion apparel, food and beverage

* New collaboration is expected to launch in second half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
