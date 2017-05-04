BRIEF-Sequential Brands Group Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Sequential Brands Group Inc
* Sequential brands group announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $39.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $37 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company is reiterating guidance of $170 million to $175 million in revenue
* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company is reiterating guidance of $98 million to $102 million of adjusted ebitda
* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, gaap net income is now expected to be $15.5 million to $18.1 million
* Sequential brands- expects revenue for 2017 to be weighted to third and fourth quarters due to seasonality in businesses of many of company's licensees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.