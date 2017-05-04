版本:
BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics Inc Q1 loss per share $0.63

May 4 Seres Therapeutics Inc

* Seres Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operational progress

* Seres Therapeutics Inc - Q1 loss per share $0.63

* Qtrly total revenue $3.02 million versus $2.71 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.66, revenue view $2.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
