BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics initiates ser-109 phase 3 study in patients with multiply recurrent c. difficile infection

June 12 Seres Therapeutics Inc
* Seres Therapeutics initiates ser-109 phase 3 study in
patients with multiply recurrent c. Difficile infection
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - based on recent fda interactions,
new ser-109 clinical study is to be designated a phase 3 trial
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - phase 3 trial initiation triggers
a $20 million milestone payment from nestlé health science
* Seres Therapeutics - plans to accelerate interactions with
european regulatory agencies in coming months for ser-109
product approval across europe
* Seres Therapeutics Inc - company expects that single
pivotal study may support ser-109 registration and approval
