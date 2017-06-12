版本:
BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics initiates ser-109 phase 3 study in patients with multiply recurrent c. difficile infection

June 12 Seres Therapeutics Inc

* Seres Therapeutics initiates ser-109 phase 3 study in patients with multiply recurrent c. Difficile infection

* Seres Therapeutics Inc - based on recent fda interactions, new ser-109 clinical study is to be designated a phase 3 trial

* Seres Therapeutics Inc - phase 3 trial initiation triggers a $20 million milestone payment from nestlé health science

* Seres Therapeutics - plans to accelerate interactions with european regulatory agencies in coming months for ser-109 product approval across europe

* Seres Therapeutics Inc - company expects that single pivotal study may support ser-109 registration and approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
