BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics to initiate new SER-109 clinical study

March 16 Seres Therapeutics Inc

* Plans to initiate a new SER-109 phase 2 clinical study in patients with multiply recurrent clostridium difficile infection

* Plans to initiate a new SER-109 clinical study in approximately 320 patients with multiply recurrent C. Difficile infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
