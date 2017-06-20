BRIEF-Serimmune announces research, development collaboration agreement with subsidiary of Merck

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Serimmune Inc:
* Announced a research and development collaboration agreement with a subsidiary of Merck
* Under agreement terms Co will apply immune repertoire characterization platform to clinical and preclinical specimens provided by Merck
* Merck will lead preclinical and clinical development and commercialization of candidates identified from collaboration
* Serimmune will be eligible to receive development, regulatory milestone payments, tiered royalties on sales of any products resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.