BRIEF-Serimmune announces research, development collaboration agreement with subsidiary of Merck

June 20 Serimmune Inc:

* Announced a research and development collaboration agreement with a subsidiary of Merck

* Under agreement terms Co will apply immune repertoire characterization platform to clinical and preclinical specimens provided by Merck

* Merck will lead preclinical and clinical development and commercialization of candidates identified from collaboration

* Serimmune will be eligible to receive development, regulatory milestone payments, tiered royalties on sales of any products resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
