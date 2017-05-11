BRIEF-Serinus announces Q1 net oil and gas revenue $2.6 million

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
May 11 Serinus Energy Inc
* Serinus announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* During Q1 2017, production averaged 698 boe/d, down from 1,154 boe/d during 2016, a decline of 40%
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.00
* Production is projected to be approximately 620 boe/d for Q2 of 2017
* Qtrly net oil and gas revenue (net of royalties) $2.6 million versus $3.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday tapped a former credit card and prepaid-card executive to lead the U.S. government's $1.4 trillion student loan program, replacing the chief operating officer who resigned last month.
