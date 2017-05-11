版本:
BRIEF-Serinus announces Q1 net oil and gas revenue $2.6 million

May 11 Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results

* During Q1 2017, production averaged 698 boe/d, down from 1,154 boe/d during 2016, a decline of 40%

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.00

* Production is projected to be approximately 620 boe/d for Q2 of 2017

* Qtrly net oil and gas revenue (net of royalties) $2.6 million versus $3.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
