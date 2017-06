May 12 Serinus Energy Inc:

* Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver

* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31

* EBRD has also waived compliance with debt service coverage ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended march 31