BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in

Feb 28 Serinus Energy Inc
* Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
temporarily shut-in
* Serinus Energy says shut-in is due to another announced
strike notice issued by Tunisia General Trade Union representing
workers at Chouech Es Saida field
* Serinus Energy says current strike notice calls for 5-day
strike in response to laying off 14 of 52 Chouech Es Saida
employees for economic redundancy reasons
* Serinus Energy Inc says UGTT has also initiated an illegal
sit-in at field beginning on February 27, 2017
* Serinus Energy Inc says due to illegal sit-in, proposed
strike with production stoppage, co initiated to shut-in
production for safety, security reasons
* Serinus Energy says decision to not bring production back
online until it has satisfactory resolution of economic
redundancy issue
* Serinus Energy Inc says will continue to engage in
dialogue with UGTT and Government of Tunisia regarding economic
redundancy process
* Serinus Energy says in process of shutting in production,
co will prepare for orderly, safe mobilization of all employees
out of Chouech Es Saida facilities
