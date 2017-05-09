BRIEF-Serinus Energy reports signing of contract with EPCC contractor

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Serinus Energy Inc:
* Serinus Energy announces signing of contract with epcc contractor for the moftinu gas development project
* Serinus Energy Inc- construction will commence imminently with expected first gas production in q1 of 2018.
* Serinus Energy Inc - contract will be filed on SEDAR as a material contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.