2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Serinus Energy reports signing of contract with EPCC contractor

May 9 Serinus Energy Inc:

* Serinus Energy announces signing of contract with epcc contractor for the moftinu gas development project

* Serinus Energy Inc- construction will commence imminently with expected first gas production in q1 of 2018.

* Serinus Energy Inc - contract will be filed on SEDAR as a material contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
