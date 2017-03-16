BRIEF-Serinus says Q1 2017 production is projected to be about 650 BOE/D

March 16 Serinus Energy Inc
* Serinus announces 2016 financial and operating results
* Serinus energy -in q4 2016, production volumes decreased
11% to 1,131 boe per day, compared to 1,277 boe per day in
comparable period of 2015
* Serinus will concentrate on development of moftinu gas
development project in romania
* Serinus energy -production has been significantly
curtailed in q1 of 2017 as a result of shut-in of chouech es
saida field in tunisia
* Serinus energy inc - moftinu gas development project
expected to begin producing from gas discovery wells
moftinu-1001, moftinu-1000 in early 2018
* Construction of project will proceed over 2017 with
expected first gas from this project in q1 2018
* Serinus energy -production is projected to be
approximately 650 boe/d for q1 of 2017
