Feb 24 Seritage Growth Properties

* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing

* Seritage growth properties - expects to use proceeds of facility, to fund redevelopment projects and for other general corporate purposes

* Seritage growth properties - loans under facility are guaranteed by company

* Seritage growth properties - facility will mature earlier of december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: