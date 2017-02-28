版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-Sermonix Pharma secures worldwide rights to oral lasofoxifene from Ligand Pharma

Feb 28 Sermonix pharmaceuticals

* Sermonix Pharma says accord allows Sermonix to globally develop, commercialize drug for treatment of advanced breast cancer

* Sermonix Pharmaceuticals secures worldwide rights to oral lasofoxifene from ligand pharmaceuticals, expanding from U.S., Japan

* Sermonix Pharma-in near future,intend to move oral lasofoxifene into clinic in phase 2 trial for treating locally advanced,metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐