BRIEF-Sermonix Pharma secures worldwide rights to oral lasofoxifene from Ligand Pharma

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Sermonix pharmaceuticals
* Sermonix Pharma says accord allows Sermonix to globally develop, commercialize drug for treatment of advanced breast cancer
* Sermonix Pharmaceuticals secures worldwide rights to oral lasofoxifene from ligand pharmaceuticals, expanding from U.S., Japan
* Sermonix Pharma-in near future,intend to move oral lasofoxifene into clinic in phase 2 trial for treating locally advanced,metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)