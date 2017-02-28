BRIEF-Sermonix Pharma secures worldwide rights to oral lasofoxifene from Ligand Pharma

Feb 28 Sermonix pharmaceuticals

* Sermonix Pharma says accord allows Sermonix to globally develop, commercialize drug for treatment of advanced breast cancer

* Sermonix Pharmaceuticals secures worldwide rights to oral lasofoxifene from ligand pharmaceuticals, expanding from U.S., Japan

* Sermonix Pharma-in near future,intend to move oral lasofoxifene into clinic in phase 2 trial for treating locally advanced,metastatic breast cancer