BRIEF-Service Corporation International receives from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Service Corporation International -
* On March 2,got from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD, settles issues under audit from 1999 to 2005
* Anticipate paying about net $40.0 million in tax, interest within next few months as result of resolution - SEC filing
* Expect to fund the amount using available capacity under bank credit facility - SEC filing
* Expect resolution of tax audits to result in reduction to current reserves for unrecognized tax benefits of about $100 million
* Do not expect payment to impact liquidity,capital deployment plans in 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2lObzcF] Further company coverage:
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.