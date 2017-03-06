BRIEF-Service Corporation International receives from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD

March 6 Service Corporation International -

* On March 2,got from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD, settles issues under audit from 1999 to 2005

* Anticipate paying about net $40.0 million in tax, interest within next few months as result of resolution - SEC filing

* Expect to fund the amount using available capacity under bank credit facility - SEC filing

* Expect resolution of tax audits to result in reduction to current reserves for unrecognized tax benefits of about $100 million

* Do not expect payment to impact liquidity,capital deployment plans in 2017 - SEC filing