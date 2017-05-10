版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend

May 10 Service Corporation International

* Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share

* Qtrly cash dividend declared today represents a 15.4% increase from previously declared dividend of 13 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐