版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Service Corporation International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.91

April 26 Service Corporation International :

* Service Corporation International announces first quarter 2017 financial results and comments on outlook for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.43

* Qtrly revenue $777.7 million versus $749.2 million

* Sees for 2017 capital improvements at existing facilities and cemetery development expenditures approximately $180 million

* Q1 revenue view $764.0 million, Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐