BRIEF-Service Corporation International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.91

April 26 Service Corporation International
:
* Service Corporation International announces first quarter
2017 financial results and comments on outlook for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.43
* Qtrly revenue $777.7 million versus $749.2 million
* Sees for 2017 capital improvements at existing facilities
and cemetery development expenditures approximately $180 million
* Q1 revenue view $764.0 million, Q1 earnings per share view
$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: