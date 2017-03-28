版本:
BRIEF-Servicemaster global holdings' indirect unit intends to re-price its existing term loan B due 2023

March 28 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Indirect unit intends to re-price its existing $1,650 million term loan B due 2023 - SEC filing

* Anticipates transaction to be completed in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
