版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Servicemaster Global Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.29

April 27 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.885 billion to $2.915 billion

* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $643 million

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc says reaffirming full year outlook

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $638.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐