版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-ServiceNow buys Qlue and invests in BuildOnMe

May 17 ServiceNow Inc:

* ServiceNow acquires Qlue and invests in BuildOnMe to deliver intelligent automation to everyday enterprise work

* Says financial terms were not disclosed

* Says is an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐