BRIEF-ServiceNow names John Donahoe president and CEO

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 ServiceNow Inc:
* ServiceNow names John Donahoe president and CEO
* ServiceNow Inc - current president, CEO and chairman of board, Frank Slootman to remain as chairman
* ServiceNow - Donahoe was formerly president and chief executive officer of Ebay Inc
* ServiceNow - current president, CEO Frank Slootman will continue as chairman upon stepping down from his management role on April 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.