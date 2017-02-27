版本:
2017年 2月 27日

BRIEF-ServiceNow names John Donahoe president and CEO

Feb 27 ServiceNow Inc:

* ServiceNow names John Donahoe president and CEO

* ServiceNow Inc - current president, CEO and chairman of board, Frank Slootman to remain as chairman

* ServiceNow - Donahoe was formerly president and chief executive officer of Ebay Inc

* ServiceNow - current president, CEO Frank Slootman will continue as chairman upon stepping down from his management role on April 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
