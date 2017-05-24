BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 23 Servicenow Inc
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Has priced $750 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Granted initial purchasers of notes an option to purchase up to an additional $112.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 7.4210 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes
* Servicenow-Estimates net proceeds from offering to be about $740.1 million after deducting initial purchasers' discount & estimated offering expenses payable by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.