BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022

May 23 Servicenow Inc

* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Has priced $750 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Granted initial purchasers of notes an option to purchase up to an additional $112.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 7.4210 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes

* Servicenow-Estimates net proceeds from offering to be about $740.1 million after deducting initial purchasers' discount & estimated offering expenses payable by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: