2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-ServiceNow reports Q1 loss per share $0.24

April 26 Servicenow Inc

* Servicenow reports financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $424 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $409.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY2017 GAAP total revenues between $1,860 and $1,880 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
