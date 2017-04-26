BRIEF-ServiceNow reports Q1 loss per share $0.24

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Servicenow Inc
* Servicenow reports financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $424 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $409.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY2017 GAAP total revenues between $1,860 and $1,880 million
* Sees FY2017 GAAP total revenues between $1,860 and $1,880 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
