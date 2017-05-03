版本:
BRIEF-Servier and Miragen extend collaboration for research

May 3 Miragen Therapeutics Inc

* Servier and Miragen extend collaboration for research, development and commercialization of microrna-targeting therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
