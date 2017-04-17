版本:
BRIEF-Servisfirst Bancshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42

April 17 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc-

* ServisFirst Bancshares Inc announces results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ServisFirst Bancshares Inc says net interest income was $52.1 million for q1 of 2017, compared to $49.1 million for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
