BRIEF-Servotronics reduces size of board to six from seven

March 21 Servotronics Inc

* On March 15 board members Donald Hedges, Rigel Pirrone said they will not stand for reelection at 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting

* As result of resignations of Hedges, Pirrone, board decided to reduce size of the board from seven to six members - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2n4vCWq) Further company coverage:
