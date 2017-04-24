版本:
2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-SES signed with Gogo new capacity deal

April 24 SES SA:

* Signed with Gogo new capacity deal to enhance inflight connectivity services on key air travel routes over North America and Pacific Ocean Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
