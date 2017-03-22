版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy Inc says will hold a special meeting of its stockholders

March 22 Patterson-uti Energy Inc

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc says will hold a special meeting of its stockholders in connection with proposed merger with Patterson-UTI Energy on April 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
