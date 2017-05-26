版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 26日 星期五 09:43 BJT

BRIEF-S.F. Holding's unit plans to set up JV with UPS Parcel Delivery

May 26 S.F. Holding Co Ltd

* Says unit SF Holding Limited signs joint venture agreement and funding agreement with UPS Parcel Delivery Service Limited (UPS), Global Connect Holding Limited

* Says unit and UPS plans to invest a combined $10 million to set up joint venture, Global Connect Holding Limited, in Hong Kong

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rW96B8

Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐