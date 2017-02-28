版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-SFL Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Feb 28 Ship Finance International Ltd

* SFL reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Qtrly total charter revenues $154 million versus $149 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐