BRIEF-SG Blocks signs agreement with California-based recycling facility to install container-based stores

June 28 Sg Blocks Inc

* SG blocks signs agreement with California-based recycling facility to install multiple new container-based stores over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
