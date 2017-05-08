版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-SGOCO Announces acquisition of Century Skyway Ltd

May 8 SGOCO Group Ltd

* Sgoco group, ltd. Announces acquisition of century skyway limited

* Sgoco group ltd- acquisition of 100% of issued share capital of century skyway limited from full linkage limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐