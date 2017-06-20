版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Sgoco Group says signed contract with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company

June 20 Sgoco Group Ltd:

* Sgoco Group, Ltd. signed a contract with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
