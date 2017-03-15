版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-SGOCO Group says unit signed letter of intent to install hybrid power chiller plant

March 15 SGOCO Group Ltd:

* Subsidiary of company, has signed a letter of intent with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

* Pursuant to LOI HAECO will engage subsidiary to install new hybrid power chiller plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
