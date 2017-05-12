BRIEF-SGS to start share buyback worth up to 250 mln Sfr

Crisis-era fraud charges haunt Barclays as rivals move on
* Barclays' legal battles mount as peers settle crisis-era claims
May 12 SGS SA
* Says approximately chf 200 million is expected to be bought back via a second trading line on six swiss exchange for purpose of share capital reduction
* Says approximately chf 50 million is expected to be bought back via ordinary trading line on six swiss exchange for employee equity participation plans
* Says share buyback program starts on may 15, 2017 and will end on december 31, 2018 at latest Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Barclays' legal battles mount as peers settle crisis-era claims
NEW YORK, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Corp said Tuesday it will hire 2,500 refugees in Europe as part of a wider worldwide hiring plan, months after the policy prompted a backlash from some customers.
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed a $1.8 billion divestment plan on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding assets on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.