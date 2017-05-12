版本:
BRIEF-SGS to start share buyback worth up to 250 mln Sfr

May 12 SGS SA

* Says approximately chf 200 million is expected to be bought back via a second trading line on six swiss exchange for purpose of share capital reduction

* Says approximately chf 50 million is expected to be bought back via ordinary trading line on six swiss exchange for employee equity participation plans

* Says share buyback program starts on may 15, 2017 and will end on december 31, 2018 at latest Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
