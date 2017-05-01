BRIEF-Shake Shack appoints Tara Comonte CFO

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Shake Shack Inc
* Shake Shack appoints Tara Comonte as chief financial officer
* Shake Shack Inc - prior to joining co, Comonte served as chief financial & business affairs officer and executive vice president at Getty Images Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668