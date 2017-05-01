版本:
BRIEF-Shake Shack appoints Tara Comonte CFO

May 1 Shake Shack Inc

* Shake Shack appoints Tara Comonte as chief financial officer

* Shake Shack Inc - prior to joining co, Comonte served as chief financial & business affairs officer and executive vice president at Getty Images Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
