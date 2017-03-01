BRIEF-Shake Shack Q4 same store sales rose 1.6 percent

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Shake Shack Inc:
* Shake Shack announces fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.7 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 1.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says raising fy total revenue guidance to between $349 million and $353 million (versus. $348 million and $352 million).
* Sees FY same-shack sales growth between 2% and 3%
* FY2017 revenue view $354.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increasing previous development plan guidance to between 22 and 23 for fy 2017 (versus. Between 21 and 22) new domestic company-operated shacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.