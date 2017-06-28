版本:
BRIEF-ShaMaran says preparations for first oil production are substantially complete

June 28 ShaMaran Petroleum Corp

* ShaMaran operational update

* ShaMaran Petroleum Corp - Preparations for first oil production are substantially complete

* ShaMaran Petroleum Corp - Operator, Taqa Atrush B.V., expects that oil production will commence early next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
