BRIEF-Shandong Gold scraps placement plan aimed at funding acquisition of Barrick Gold's mine

May 16 Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd

* Says it scraps share private placement plan to fund acquisition of Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine

* Says the decision will not affect its planned acquisition of Veladero mine

* Says it will kick off the preparation of H-share offering as soon as possible

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pFvCRn

