版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 16:11 BJT

BRIEF-Shandong Gold scraps placement plan aimed at funding acquisition of Barrick Gold's mine

May 16 Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd

* Says it scraps share private placement plan to fund acquisition of Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine

* Says the decision will not affect its planned acquisition of Veladero mine

* Says it will kick off the preparation of H-share offering as soon as possible

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pFvCRn

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐