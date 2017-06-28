版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 10:08 BJT

BRIEF-Shandong Sinobioway's consortium makes an offer to take Sinovac Biotech private

June 28 Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine Co Ltd

* Says its consortium offers to buy Sinovac Biotech Ltd at $8 per share to take it private

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rZY79l

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐